Family beaten by group riding scooters, held underwater in downtown Indy canal

INDIANAPOLIS – A family says they were beaten and held underwater in the downtown canal.

It happened when they were walking near the NCAA Headquarters around 10 p.m. Wednesday night when a group of 12 people passed by on scooters.

The family says one of them accidentally hit them as they were passing, and that led to a fight.

One family member reported getting hit in the head with a scooter, and one of them ended up in the canal and was held underwater.

If you know anything about who the people are who did this, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.