INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis family is mourning after a young woman was killed and four others were wounded during a shooting at a large block party on the city’s east side.

According to IMPD, just after 11:00 p.m. on July 3, they responded to a report of a person shot at the 3200 block of Forest Manor Ave.

Serenity Wilson celebrated her 16th birthday last December.

She’s described by family as an honor roll student, who had just gotten her driver’s license last month.

Tragically, her mother confirms the teen died Monday night when a large party on Forest Manor erupted into gunfire.

Family-approved photo of Serenity Wilson

“All I know is I heard gunshots and saw young people scattering and a young lady was on the ground. It’s very sad,” said pastor Donald Edwards Jr. at the Church of Glory.

Pastor Donald Edwards Jr. spent the night trying to comfort the teen’s family. At the same time, his church was also hit by at least three bullets, leaving a door and siding damaged.

“What they told me about her was she was a straight-A student. It’s very sad,” said Edwards.

On Tuesday, more than a hundred evidence markers filled the street where shell casings were found.

Various cars were also damaged in crashes trying to flee the chaos, which also left four other victims wounded.

“I heard a bunch of gunshots and lots of screaming. You name it, I heard it,” said neighbor Jeremy Snider.

“So far nobody has come forward to let us know anything,” said IMPD captain Don Weilhammer.

IMPD expressed frustration overnight that despite a large crowd, no witnesses were willing or able to help them hold anyone accountable for the shooting.

“Unfortunately there were over 100 plus people here, but the only two witnesses were two security guards and they did not see the shooting going on,” said Weilhammer.

“You know if you don’t speak up, you can’t help, because the cops can’t do everything,” said Edwards.

For his part, pastor Edwards encouraged his neighbors to help police solve the case and bring justice to Serenity’s family.

“Let people know you care for your community and you care for your neighborhood,” said Edwards.

So far police have not released any suspect information and no arrests have been made.

Because of the 4th of July holiday, the coroner’s office hasn’t confirmed the victim’s identity which was provided by her family.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Kyle Hoover at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Kyle.Hoover@Indy.gov.