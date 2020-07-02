Family desperate after teen goes missing from Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis family is desperately searching after their teenage daughter disappeared from Indy’s east side.

13-year-old Neveah Michael was last seen in the area near Fountain Square and Twin Aire on June 27. Naveah is about 5’2″ tall and weighs approximately 130 lbs. She has green eyes and light brown hair to black hair.

Naveah was last seen wearing camo overalls and a green tank top. She was also sighted wearing green sweatpants with Puma on the leg and a red shirt.

Anyone with information on Neveah’s whereabouts is asked to call 317-960-8765 or 317-960-7462.