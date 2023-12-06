COLUMBUS, Ind.– A family is displaced after their mobile home set fire in Columbus on Wednesday morning.

The Columbus Fire Department was dispatched at approximately 10:55 a.m. on a report of a mobile home fire at Rosewood Lane in the Candlelight Village community. When the firefighters arrived at the scene, they made contact with an adult female who spoke with crews about the incident.

Upon investigation, crews learned that the fire started from a burning Christmas candle in a child’s room. The candle was near a plastic tote that contained other combustible materials. The adult female made food for the seven children in her home during this time. She believed the odor was coming from the stove but checked the other rooms and noticed the flames. After seeing the blaze, she closed the door, evacuated the children, and called 911. The fire crew later learned that there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

“The Columbus Fire Department is extremely grateful that no injury or death occurred as a result of this fire incident, and we would like to again share the importance of working smoke alarms and fire prevention safe practices,” said Public Information Officer Captain Micael Wilson, of the Columbus Fire Department in a press release.

The Columbus Fire Department offers no-cost smoke alarm installations for Columbus residents needing working smoke alarms. “A working smoke alarm allows the precious time needed to escape the deadly smoke and heat conditions created in residential fires.”

With the adult female’s information, the fire team extinguished the flames immediately. Investigators determined that her story aligned with what occurred and estimated damages at $25,000.