BEECH GROVE, Ind. — A man was shot at a Family Dollar/Dollar Tree in Beech Grove Monday after two employees were involved in a physical altercation.

The Beech Grove Police Department said officers responded around 11:28 a.m. Monday to 3535 S. Emerson Avenue after receiving calls that someone had been shot.

BGPD said the shooting took place following a fight between two coworkers at the convenience store. One employee, identified as a 21-year-old male, allegedly displayed a firearm during the fight and shot the other employee. The individual who officers say was shot was identified as a 29-year-old male.

The 29-year-old man was shot once and was last reported to be in stable condition, according to BGPD.

The 21-year-old male was arrested for his alleged role in the shooting.

BPD said the Family Dollar/Dollar Tree is located in a strip mall alongside other businesses that have also been sites of recent shootings.

“It’s been asked if this is the same address as a bar in Beech Grove in which other shootings have occurred, and it is. The location is a strip mall with various businesses and suite letters with the same numbered address,” BGPD said in a statement.