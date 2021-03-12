Family escapes fire on Indy’s southwest side; 2 taken to hospital for smoke inhalation

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters credit working smoke alarms for alerting a family of a house fire on the southwest side.

Crews were dispatched to the 600 block of Renee Drive near Mills Road for a residence fire around 11:35 Thursday night.

Light smoke was showing from the home when crews arrived to the scene. The adults living there had already evacuated themselves as well as their children.

Two of the family members were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Officials say the fire started just below one of the children’s rooms and was put out in under 20 minutes.

The cause is now under investigation.