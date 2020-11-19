Family, friends search for answers after 19-year-old is shot to death inside a car on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are still searching for answers after a 19-year-old was murdered over the weekend on Indy’s near east side.

The victim, identified as Cameron Turner, died just two weeks shy of his 20th birthday.

Police responded to numerous calls of shots fired last Saturday on North Tuxedo Street and found Turner shot to death inside a black car.

“Man I was sad to hear what happened to him because he was a good kid and had a bright future ahead of him,” said Melvin Tunstill.

Cameron played two years of football for Melvin Tunstill, who’s known as Coach Scrap with Team GUTS, a mentoring program which stands for Growing Up Through Sports.

“He was one of those kids you’d love to coach because he’d do what you asked and tried to go over and above,” said Tunstill.

Melvin recalls Cameron being a reliable athlete, who showed up to every practice and every game with a positive attitude, always giving 100% effort.

“He was the kind of kid that didn’t give you any problems,” said Tunstill. “He had one of those personalities that would draw people in.”

Photo shared of Cameron Turner.

It’s still not clear exactly what led up to the deadly shooting on Tuxedo, but the numbers show this year violence among teens in Indianapolis has been all too common.

Cameron’s death marks the 37th homicide victim in Indianapolis this year under the age of 20.

Over the previous four years – from 2016 to 2019 – the city averaged 27 deaths each year in the same age group.

Specifically, there were 36 such deaths in 2019, 23 in 2018, 27 in 2017 and 23 in 2016.

Coach Scrap believes if kids took just 2 seconds to consider their actions, many of those lives could’ve been saved.

“I would tell kids and I do tell them all the time, take two seconds to think about what you’re getting ready to do and the repercussions behind what you’re going to do,” said Tunstill. “If you second guess anything about those next two seconds, then maybe you shouldn’t do it.”

So far no arrests have been made in the case.

As always anyone with information on any information can still contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Friends are family plan to have a candlelight vigil Thursday night, November 19th, at 6 p.m. outside Howe High School.