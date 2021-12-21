Family in Noblesville has their home riddled with gunfire overnight

NOBLESVILLE — A family in Noblesville had their home riddled with gunfire overnight.

Police are still searching for suspects in that case.

Nearly a dozen bullets tore holes in the garage door of a home on Hurst Strand Way. The gunfire startled neighbors in Noblesville who called 911 just after 2 o’clock in the morning.

“We did find several shell casings in the road. We’re not sure an exact count, but several rounds went into the house,” said Noblesville police Lt. Bruce Barnes.

Lt. Barnes points out police were also called to the same home on Monday to investigate an armed robbery where several televisions and electronics were stolen.

Because no other homes were damaged by the gunfire, police say the violence appears to be targeted.

“We’ve got every reason to believe it’s in connection with the incident yesterday, so it’s just a matter of trying to put all the pieces together to track down the suspects,” said Barnes.

While the violence is rare for Noblesville, IMPD takes reports on a daily basis of homes hit by gunfire.

Just last week a 10-year-old boy was injured by stray bullets fired into his bedroom from outside at the Amber Woods apartments.

“You hope this is unusual anywhere for this happen, but it is what it is. We don’t experience this all that often, so we’ll do our best,” said Barnes.

While no one was home at the time of the shooting in Noblesville, Lt. Barnes hopes the public can help find whoever pulled the trigger before anyone gets hurt.

“If it happened once, there’s a chance it could happen again,” said Barnes.

Police have asked anyone with surveillance cameras in the neighborhood to contact their department.

Anyone who has additional information can call NPD’s criminal investigation division at 317-776-6371.

So far no arrests have been made in the case.