Family loses all belongings while moving cross-country

INDIANAPOLIS — A family says all their belongings are gone after someone stole their truck and a U-Haul trailer.

The family was moving cross country from Colorado to West Virginia — when they stopped to sleep at the Country Inn and Suites by Radisson” on Indy’s Southwest side. That’s when they say their truck and U-Haul were stolen with everything inside including TVs, gaming consoles, even their young daughters’ car seats.

“My daughters don’t understand why they don’t have their favorite stuffed animals, or their blankets. We just want our sentimental stuff back,” Ariel Cooper said.

The stolen truck is a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer. It’s white with a black stripe and tinted windows. It has a Colorado license plate and a U-Haul trailer possibly still attached to it.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call police