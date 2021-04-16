Family members express grief, frustration, relief in FedEx mass shooting aftermath

INDIANAPOLIS — Many family members and friends of employees at a FedEx facility on the southwest side are still awaiting word on their loved ones following a deadly mass shooting late Thursday where at least 8 people were killed.

Families who can not get into contact with loved ones are directed to go to the Holiday Inn Express located at 8555 Stansted Drive. Some told us they could not get ahold of family members, since they did not have their phones on them while working.

Charise Grice says her nephew Raymond works at the FedEx. She says still has not heard whether he is safe or not.

“We’re waiting. We don’t know if my nephew is ok or not. We’ve been calling his phone, texting him. They said their phones are locked up, they can’t have them at work.”

Other families are expressing relief after receiving news their loved one is ok. Our Darius Johnson captured the moment a family celebrated after hearing their loved one is safe.

NEW VIDEO: TEARS OF JOY AND RELIEF AFTER LEARNING THEIR LOVED ONES ARE ALIVE AND SAFE.#FEDEXMASSCASUALTY pic.twitter.com/VIFSL3BlPU — Darius Johnson (@DariusJohnsonTV) April 16, 2021

Another man tells us that his wife works in the facility. She texted him to tell him that there was an active shooter at the facility.

“My wife works in there and she texted me to tell me there’s an active shooter and we communicated back and forth for a while, she’s since notified me she’s okay,” said Ian Johnston. “After I communicated with her for a while, then it went silent for a while, so I came here just to see what was going on and she texted me I’m okay.”

One FedEx employee who was working in a different building was able to reunite with his family after the shooting.

Jose Lara said at first, all they knew was that there was an active shooter situation and not much else.

FEDEX MASS CASUALTY: Jose Lara was working in a different FedEx facility when the shooting took place. He says managers say then down around 1:15a to notify them. He just reunited with family who was worried. pic.twitter.com/tjisTTvmA3 — Darius Johnson (@DariusJohnsonTV) April 16, 2021

“It was very nerve wracking. Were they going to come to our job?” questioned Lara. “It was a lot to process.”

One of Lara’s loved ones told reporters, “I’m just happy he’s alive. I’m happy he’s ok.”

Anyone who was at the facility and left for medical attention or for their own safety is asked to call 317-262-TIPS (8477) or contact IMPD homicide detectives at 317-327-3475.