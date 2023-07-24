INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis family is looking for answers after a man was found dead in a retention pond following a shooting that took place early Saturday.

The victim was found dead in a retention pond along Hillcot Lane on Indy’s west side. His body was recovered by the Wayne Township Fire Department on Sunday.

IMPD says 42-year-old James Moore III died after being shot hours earlier.

Family provided picture of James Moore III

Police say Moore was the suspect in a disturbance at a home on Hillcot Saturday morning.

“I just want answers. I want the story told right. He was not what they claim him to be,” said the victim’s mother, Felicia Lambert.

Felicia says her son coached youth basketball in Avon and at Ben Davis, mentoring hundreds of kids over the years.

“He said it’s not about the game. It’s about helping kids to college. That was his goal,” said Felicia.

Before his death, James had 12 children. His youngest child lived in the home on Hillcot where the shooting took place.

The homeowner claims James tried to break into the home, but James’ family doesn’t believe that story. They insist it was not a random act. The shooter is believed to be the grandfather of Moore’s youngest child.

“It’s all lies because he would never break in. He wasn’t a violent person that he would harm anybody,” said Felicia.

“They’re lying. They’re lying. He’s not a bad person. He’s not going to do nothing like that,” said LB Lambert.

For their part, police claim shots were fired around 4 a.m. on Saturday morning following some sort of disturbance.

They believe James ran away, left his car behind and somehow ended up in the pond.

Right now IMPD considers the homicide to be a non-criminal death, much to the dismay of James’ family who still want answers.

“Whatever happened, we don’t know, but we do know he would never attempt to break into nobody’s house,” said Felicia. “There’s always two sides to every story, so the first thing is to get the truth.”

The homeowner involved in the shooting has not been arrested. He said he is looking to hire an attorney and didn’t want to talk about the case.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Christopher Edwards at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Christopher.Edwards@indy.gov.

Alternatively, they can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.

Moore’s family encourages anyone who needs help dealing with personal issues to reach out for help. Anyone who needs help can always call 211 to be directed to the proper resources.

So far this year IMPD has investigated 124 total homicides with 104 considered criminal. That means 20 deaths, including Moore’s, have been cleared as non-criminal.