Family of man murdered in Fountain Square seeks justice as majority of homicides in Indy remain unsolved

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis family is asking for help to solve a murder in Fountain Square.

The murder took place in an empty lot in early February. The killing on Olive street remains unsolved after more than 6 months.

“It’s sickening and it’s hard and it still feels really fresh,” said Jazmien Buskirk.

The death came as a surprise to neighbors because Fountain Square has seen a lot of development in recent years.

In the last six months plenty has changed in the neighborhood. There’s even new home going up at the scene of the murder.

Jazmien Buskirk’s dad Robert died after being shot multiple times.

“He was a big part of my life. I was always a daddy’s girl. It’s hard still,” said Jazmien.

Neighbors who live in an adjacent home reported hearing a half dozen gunshots the night of the killing, although Buskirk’s body wasn’t discovered until after sunrise several hours later.

“My dad didn’t deserve to die like that at all,” said Jazmien.

So far police haven’t arrested anyone for the killing, despite the murder taking place in a busy neighborhood filled with new construction.

“That’s what really makes my heart ache. Someone had to have seen something and they’re not saying anything and that’s not fair,” said Buskirk.

That frustration is shared by dozens of Indianapolis families because so far this year IMPD reports they’ve cleared 41 percent of the city’s 150 homicides, leaving nearly 90 deaths unsolved.

“As a community we should speak up for everyone’s families and everyone’s loses. They do matter,” said Jazmien.

As always anyone information on this case or any other unsolved homicide is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

Photo of Robert Buskirk provided by family.