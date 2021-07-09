Family of woman allegedly killed by abuser raising awareness about domestic violence

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Autumn Garay was allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend in her apartment in November 2020. Brenen Mosley is charged with murder and criminal confinement in connection to her death.

“He confined her into a room and autopsy reports show that she had bruises and lacerations across her entire body,” Amber Jaquez said. “She was not discovered until hours later.”

Throughout the day on Friday, her family gathered in public places to shout her story from a megaphone and carry large signs with the 20-year-old woman’s picture on them, and raise awareness of the deadly consequences of abusive relationships.

“I just want everyone to know that it’s never too late to reach out for help and it’s the bravest thing you can do,” Jaquez said. “It may be the scariest thing, but it’s what’s right.”

Jaquez said Garay dated then 19-year-old Mosley for years, and they did not know the relationship was abusive until it was too late. She said, “Autumn endured years of abuse at the hands of Brenen Mosley.”

“In cases like my sister’s it was too late and she lost her life,” Jaquez said. “I don’t want any other sister to feel what I’m feeling and any other parent in the world should ever have to deal with the loss of their daughter at 20-years-old.”

Danyette Smith, survivor and founder of Silent No More, Inc., partnered with Amber and her family to raise awareness. Danyette shares reminders for families, particularly those with teens who are dating.

“Having that password or trying to check up on you every single place that you go, just wanting to know your everywhere about, what are you spending your money on, controlling your friends, those things are a major red flag.” Smith said.

Domestic violence is a tragic issue plaguing Indianapolis. Around the time Autumn was killed in 2020, the Domestic Violence Network said calls for IMPD’s assistance in domestic violence cases increased by 125%. In March, IMPD released numbers showing domestic violence homicides were set to outpace 2020s.

“I’m here to tell you that it doesn’t have to get to that point,” Jaquez said. “That there’s help and if you’re experiencing any type of abuse, domestic violence, I want people to know that that is not okay and it’s not normal.”

Resources available

Here are a list of local and national resources for domestic violence survivors:

Call 2-1-1

Silent No More, Inc.: 317-728-6733 or find them on Facebook: www.facebook.com/SilentNoMoreInc. This is their website: www.silentnomoreinc.org.

Julian Center: 317-920-9320. You can also connect with them on their website: www.juliancenter.org/

Families First: 317-634-6341. You can find more information on their website: www.familiesfirstindiana.org/domestic-violence.

Domestic Violence Network: https://dvnconnect.org/