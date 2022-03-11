CARMEL, Ind. — The family of missing Carmel mother Ciera Breland is pleading for answers.

Today, family members canvassed several neighborhoods in Johns Creek, Georgia and handed out missing person flyers.

“We need her home, we miss her,” Ciera’s aunt Jeannie Bush said. “Ciera, if you’re watching or listening, we love you, we miss you and we’ll never stop searching until we find you.”

Ciera was reported missing by her husband, Xavier, on Feb. 26. He told Carmel police she left their home and vanished.

However, investigators now say the last time anyone, other than her husband, saw her was at a home in Johns Creek where Ciera’s family lives.

A spokesperson for the Johns Creek Police Department said Ciera was captured on surveillance camera at the home at 7:17 p.m. on Feb. 24.

“What we can prove and what we can show is that she was last seen on the 24th,” Lieutenant Debra Kalish said.

Xavier Breland Jr.

Police say Xavier is still a person of interest in Ciera’s disappearance.

Ciera’s former sister-in-law Stephanie Locklair said the family had concerns about Xavier and thought he might have some mental health issues.

“Very paranoid, delusional,” Locklair said. “[He] was seeing people in pictures when there were no people in the pictures. Claiming that those people were after him.”

While Xavier has been arrested on an unrelated warrant for aggravated stalking out of Coweta County, Georgia, he has yet to be criminally charged in this case.

Johns Creek Police said even though she was last seen in Georgia, it is possible she’s somewhere in Indiana.

Anyone with information on Ciera’s whereabouts is asked to call the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2580.

The Carmel Police Department denied our requests for an interview.