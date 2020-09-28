Family pleads for answers more than 7 years after disappearance of Indianapolis woman

INDIANAPOLIS – For more than 7 years, the family of Jessica Masker has wondered what happened to their loved one.

Masker was last seen in 2013 at a home on Washington Street. While police don’t suspect foul play in her disappearance, family members don’t think she would have left her two children behind.

They were out this weekend sharing flyers in hopes of finally getting some answers.

“It’s torn our family apart. We stick together. Times like this… it’s very hard,” said Cheri Edwards, Jessica’s mother.

The family is urging anyone with information to come forward, adding that even the smallest detail could be the break they need.

Anyone with information should contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at (317) 327-6160.