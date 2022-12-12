Sherese Walker Bingham had been married for 28 years but without children, she was devoted to her two German Shepherds, and so devoted were those dogs to their owner that Keith Walker said he was leery about visiting his sister with the pets nearby.

“I been over to her house a couple times and I told her to put them dogs up. She said I’d be alright, but I was still scared. The way they looked at you and walked around you. I didn’t want her to leave the room,” he said. “You could not get near her without her putting the dogs on a leash or she’d tell them to come by her and stand by her. You had to know her personally and the dog to even touch her.”

Which is why Walker and Indiana State Police detectives are still puzzled by the death of Bingham with her own handgun on the banks of the White River at the IUPUI campus on the night of December 12, 2012, death investigators insist was not a suicide.

“That’s the puzzle piece. That’s the piece we are still researching,” said Walker. “The State Police is still investigating.”

In 2014, detectives convinced prosecutors they had a case against Bingham’s husband, the only person family members said could get close to the woman without provoking a protective response from the dogs, and Bingham was in the process of seeking a divorce at the time of her death.

“I think she was having problems in her marriage before Thanksgiving,” said Walker. “She was in the process after she found out to end her marriage. She pawned her wedding band.”

Following his sister’s death, Walker waged an unsuccessful court battle to deny Bingham’s husband $850,000 in life insurance proceeds.

An ISP detective told Fox 59 News that the case against Bingham’s husband rested on cell phone tracking data that cast doubt on the man’s alibi for that evening.

“They had to drop charges because of lack of evidence,” said Walker. “They just didn’t have enough conclusive evidence that it was the ping of the cell phone down here.”

Now, ten years later, Walker thinks he knows who murdered his sister, but is relying on someone who the killer confided in to come forward with the truth.

“If he mentioned that to anyone or if anyone know, it’s the one that he is married with now.”

If you have any information about the death of Sherese Walker Bingham on the banks of the White River near the IUPUI campus ten years ago tonight, call Indiana Crimestoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

Your tip could lead to a $1,000 reward.