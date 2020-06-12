Family reunites nearly 3 months after father and son battle COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — A warm welcome home after an unmatched journey and an unmatched fight.

After 78 days battling the coronavirus: 52 spent on a ventilator, and nearly a month in rehab, Larry Brown is now strong enough to return home.

“It’s been a long time coming. God is good. For whatever reason he put me through a lot, he tested me, he tested my family,” said COVID-19 survivor, Larry Brown.

His brother and sister-in-law stood out in front of the Community Rehabilitation Hospital as Larry walked out with his suitcases from his stay.

“This is the day that we had hoped for, for so long,” said Larry’s brother, Terrence Brown.

The Brown family was separated for nearly three months due to a vicious virus, not knowing if they’d ever fully meet again.

“Those 52 days I didn’t know what was going on. I live through what my parents tell me, my daughters tell me, my sister-in-law and brother tell me,” said Larry.

His sister-in-law Ellie, documented each day from the moment both were admitted up until today. Her goal was to update those on Facebook daily with how this virus was affecting their family. And to educate others about COVID.

“It’s been a lot to carry. When we almost lost him I knew that me being in that role meant that I would also have to give bad news if it came to it. So the fact that I was able to deliver good news in the end and the fact that he pushed through was a huge relief,” said Ellie.

At one point she almost had to deliver bad news when they almost lost Larry. He doesn’t remember – he was in a coma.

“I know when I was there I was dreaming. So I felt like as long as I was dreaming I was a live in my dreams so I could power through. I never knew what I was going through I just thought I was in a deep sleep,” said Larry.

It was prayer warriors and those at community north who assisted in nursing him and his father back to good health making this day possible.

“The last time I saw him was in ICU and it wasn’t a pretty sight. And I just said lord bring my baby home and to see him walking in that’s all I wanted to see,” said his mother Marilyn.

Those at Community North had a rare opportunity to care for a father and son both at the same time.

“We took care of his father here, he recovered here as well after his initial treatment at Community North Hospital … I mean he (Larry) came in and we were able to get him back on his feet, get him home, pretty quickly actually. he’s done really well so that he can get back to his family.” said Community Rehabilitation Hospital, Medical Director, Dr. Eric Aitken.

Larry and his father John were both admitted March 25, that was the last time they saw one another.

“We had a bet going who was going to get out of rehab quicker. He beat me by three days. But he had a lot of rest, he slept for about 50 days, so he was well rested. But we glad to see our son home,” said John.

This prayerful family finally reunited after nearly three months apart. Their best way to describe it was a “roller coaster ride.” But the one thing they held on to was the power of prayer.

“It’s amazing that we both pulled through. It’s all through the grace of god that we did that,” said John.

His mother Marilyn was at the forefront of it all. She called 911 back to back on the day of March 25 for her son and her husband. She served as their power of attorney during their time in the hospital. She says she always asked doctors to their best and she would do the same.

“Now I can move on that I’m not stuck in this chapter in our life and we can start a new journey and go forward from here. It was like to presence of the Lord. I never was anxious, and I had so many people seems like when I needed to know something the Lord would put them in my path. So I knew, he brought me this far, so he’s not going to leave me now so I kept praying,” said Marilyn.

As for Larry, he says this is his second chance at life not knowing he’d be able to live through the first.

“You take for granted family sometimes. But like I said with this second chance it’s not going to be taken for granted again,” said Larry.

Doctors say there are still steps in this recovery process to return to normal. Larry lost 50 lbs while in the hospital. His father John is doing well and walking up to four miles. John is excited that their chef has returned home to cook for them four days a week.