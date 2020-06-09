Family seeks answers after mother of three is attacked with acid and murdered inside her own home

INDIANAPOLIS — Tonight an Indianapolis family is looking for answers after a mother of three was murdered on Mother’s Day weekend.

The deadly shooting took place on south Harris Avenue on Indy’s near west side.

31-year-old Toni Lynn Thomas was assaulted and shot to death inside her own home. One month later, no one has been arrested for the crime.

“Someone came to her house and beat her up and threw acid all over her and shot her three times,” said the victim’s mother Vicki Muse.

Vicki is now helping raise her daughter’s three kids, ages 14, 10 and 6. The youngest child has had multiple surgeries after being hurt during the crime.

“He also had acid poured over his body and hit a few times. His face was messed up pretty bad,” said Muse.

Vicki says the tragedy, which took place the day before Mother’s Day, is not the first time her family has been torn apart by violence.

“I lost my son in 2013. I’ve dealt with this before, but this time it’s different because she has three kids,” said Muse.

“We miss her so much and we just want justice,” said the victim’s cousin Amy Lyles.

For their part, the family believes Toni was killed by a former friend for unknown reasons, but they’re still waiting for the attacker to held accountable.

“We just want this monster gone because he did that to her and he did that to her baby,” said Lyles.

“The person that did this is evil and they should not be able to get away with this,” said Muse.

The family did provide information on a possible suspect to police, but again no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is still asked to contract Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.