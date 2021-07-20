Family speaks out against drunk driving after loved one hit, killed

INDIANAPOLIS — A family is sharing a message to show the devastating impact that drunk driving can have.

The brother of one of Sunday night’s victims is sharing his message to encourage others not to drink and drive.

Jeremy Wilson says his family is really hurting from something that could have been prevented. He wants people to know there are options, and drunk driving shouldn’t be one of them.

“Right now, it’s just, it’s just so hard for my family to wrap our heads around my brother being taken in such a careless act,” said Wilson.

Jeremy says his brother Geoffrey and his brother’s best friend went to the gas station on Kentucky Avenue near their house to grab snacks and other things. They rode on their longboards.

That’s when they were both hit and killed. Police say the driver was arrested and believed to have been drinking.

“This is what happens. When you drive drunk, you kill people. And you don’t just kill people you kill my brother, you take people away from families. You destroy families when you drink and drive.”

IMPD says since July of 2018, they’ve had more than 652 crashes with a blood alcohol concentration over the legal limit of .08%. Those crashes have resulted in nearly 283 injuries and 87 deaths.

“Right now, our family is destroyed like there’s nothing that will fill the hole in my heart for my brother. My brother is gone forever like there’s no bringing him back. No amount of sorriness the driver can say, nothing that he can do can bring my brother back.”

Jeremy hopes that by sharing his message, more people will think about the impact that drunk driving can cause.

“That’s something that I think people should think about when you decide to drive drunk, the consequences that it has. Not only will it ruin your life for going to jail for however many years, but you take the lives of people. And like I said not just people, loved ones.”

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office shared some data of intoxicated driving cases. Since January of 2018, there have been more than 6,300 drunk driving convictions. And there are still about 7,300 that are pending.

The case involving Wilson’s brother is still under investigation.

IMPD also says so far this year, there have been more than 123 pedestrian crashes. Ten people have died in connection, including Geoffrey Wilson and his friend.