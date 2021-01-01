Family welcomes first baby born in Indy in new year

INDIANAPOLIS — One Indianapolis family is celebrating after having the city’s first baby born in 2021.

Annie Noelle Claus was born at 12:07 a.m. at Community health North. She weighed 6 pounds and 15 ounces at birth.

Parents Staci and Joey Claus say they weren’t expecting Annie until January 17. They say they were surprised to see she was a New Year’s baby.

“I think it’s incredible,” Joey said. “I love that she’s already getting all this attention and so many people love her and that she could bring joy for a time in which we need joy.”

“I think it’ll be fun to share with her all the crazy things that happened in the year we were expecting her,” Staci said. “I’m sure that hopefully things will be better by then.”

The Clauses say they hope to take Annie back to Greenfield this weekend.