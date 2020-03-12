Fans in Indy for Big Ten Tournament react to NCAA decision to play games without fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It was a whirlwind of a day for fans traveling to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament.

Some boarded a flight to Indy expecting a weekend full of exciting basketball. By the time they landed, they wondered if a game would even be played at all after the NCAA announced all tournament games would be played without fans.

“I'm shocked," said Purdue fan Jim Nayl, who bought tickets for the entire Big Ten weekend. "I mean if you want to go to an NCAA basketball game, you should be able to go to it. It should be the person’s choice.”

“I’d be pissed, are you kidding?!," said Indiana fan Rod Johnson. "We came all the way down here from Fort Wayne to watch this, we want to see a game.”

Moments into the game, the announcement came that the Big Ten would hold the rest of the tournament without fans.

“I think it’s my choice to come," said Indiana fan Susan Savage. "Knowing my risk, it’s my choice, and I think they should allow us to make our own choices.”

While no fans were happy, many fans understood the NCAA's reasoning.

“You know what, I think it’s the right thing to do," said Minnesota fan Megan Livingston. "You never know who's showing up, whats going on.”

Many fans also felt for the players taking the court in front of empty seats. For a few Michigan State fans who hoped their star senior Cassius Winston was prime for a magical run, they wondered if a quiet arena might change a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“I think it would be terrible for the kids," said one MSU fan. "They’ve worked really hard to get there and for them not to have us there, it’ll be hard for them to get amped up and ready to play.”

Even with empty arenas, the tournament will still go on as planned as of Wednesday night. Fans who planned to see it in person are concerned and confused.

“Do we have to stop our lives," asked Johnson. "I mean, I don’t know. I don’t know how bad it is. Is it that bad? I don’t know...”

The Big Ten announced fans would get refunds. Other fan events surrounding the Big Ten tournament have been canceled.

