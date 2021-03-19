Fans pay hundreds of dollars to see teams play in limited capacity March Madness games

INDIANAPOLIS — Fans paid hundreds of dollars for tickets to see their teams play in the March Madness matchups inside Indiana’s historic arenas.

Danny Leporin arrived in Indianapolis from Syracuse today to watch the game inside Hinkle Fieldhouse. He said he has no regrets for spending more than $100 on his ticket.

“We got a little discount, ya know,” Leporin said. “We weren’t sure if we wanted to pay for the tickets last night, but we waited it out and they only ended up being like $100, eh, I think it was like $150.”

That is actually a bargain compared to the prices for other games. We found tickets to Saturday’s games going for as much as $415. The historic Hinkle Fieldhouse was built in 1928 and at the time was the largest basketball arena in the country.

“There’s a phrase, “Hinkle Magic,” and it’s true,” Butler student Jude Phillips said. “You get in those walls; you get on those hardwood floors and it’s something different actually.”

The other historic venue, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, is reporting high ticket prices too. Like Hinkle, it is only allowing around 1,200 fans inside.

Families of players said they do not mind the cost because watching their kid play in this unprecedented tournament is priceless.