HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. – A fatal crash involving three semis and a another truck on I-70 closed the highway in Hancock County late Friday.

According to INDOT, the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. near the 99-mile marker, which is five miles west of the Greenfield exit.

INDOT says one person died in the crash, which involved three semis and a truck pulling a trailer.

Police closed the interstate in both directions near the scene of the crash to complete their investigation.

INDOT says all lanes will remain closed for several hours.