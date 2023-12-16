HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – A fatal crash occurred on SR39 that left all lanes closed Saturday morning.

Deputies from the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office dispatched at 10:15 a.m. on a report of a fatal crash in the 1400 block of South State Road 39, just south of Danville.

Upon arrival, officers located a single vehicle crash involving a Honda passenger car. The vehicle was occupied by the driver, a 52-year-old woman from Mooresville, as well as a juvenile female passenger.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The juvenile was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The roadway was closed during the investigation, but is open now.

Information will be updated as it becomes available.