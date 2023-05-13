HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A person is dead and 2 others are injured following a serious two-vehicle collision near Greenfield.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department was called around 2:10 p.m. Saturday afternoon to US40 near the area of Washington Street between Cumberland and Greenfield in response to a vehicle crash.

The crash involved two vehicles, a 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe and a 2022 Volkswagon Atlas. The HCSD said the Hyundai was operated by Mauro Rosalino-Gonzalez, 39, of Greenfield, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said the deceased did not appear to be wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred.

The occupants of the Volkswagon, Christopher Wampler, 46, and Kelly Poag, 45, were transported to Methodist Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They answered questions as authorities arrived on the scene to investigate.

HCSD said a preliminary investigation into the crash revealed that the Hyundai was driving westbound on US 40 in the left lane when it approached a vehicle stopped that was attempting to make a left turn into Washington Village Apartments.

This led to the Hyundai shifting to the left in an attempt to avoid the stopped car, swerving into the eastbound high-speed lane of US 40 and into oncoming traffic.

It was at this moment that the Hyundai collided with the Volkswagon. The vehicle that had been waiting to turn was not involved in the accident.

The driver of the vehicle that was trying to turn into Washington Village Apartments remained on the scene and answered questions as well.

No substances appear to have played a role in this crash.

US 40 remained closed for about two hours while the Hancock County Fatal Accident Crash Team conducted an investigation.