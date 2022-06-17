INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation confirmed a fatal crash early Friday morning near the I-465/I-74 interchange on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

The crash happened on southbound I-465 just south of the I-74 interchange (near mile marker 49).

We’re told part of the crash scene is on an exit ramp.

At least one person died.

It’s unclear how many vehicles are involved.

Southbound I-465 has been shut down. Traffic is being diverted onto I-75 or Southeastern Avenue.

A second crash in the area is causing more traffic issues. This crash is on the exit ramp from WB I-74 to NB I-465.

Avoid the area if you can.