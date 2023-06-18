INDIANAPOLIS — Three people are dead from gunfire in Marion County this weekend.

One was a teenager, the other a man police believe was targeted for killing and the third was a stranger on a homeowner’s property.

Each case illustrates the challenge the police and the community face in trying to curb gun violence in Marion County as tens of millions of dollars have been poured into neighborhood-based anti-violence programs and law enforcement technology, training and staffing.

A young man was found shot to death in his SUV after it rolled through a northwest neighborhood in the 2000 block of Lohr Drive this morning, crashing over a mailbox and into a parked pickup truck in a driveway.

”Detectives believe the vehicle was at a nearby location to where the vehicle was found and that it was a targeted incident on the victim,” said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley. ”Whether or not the vehicle was in motion or not, we’re not sure but it wasn’t something where the person was just driving by and just randomly got shot.”

At 103 killings to date, IMPD’s 2023 homicide tally is keeping pace with 2022’s year-to-date statistics.

Detectives are investigating but have not arrested anyone for the killing of a man who was found shot to death on a homeowner’s property in the 300 block of Meganwood Court late Saturday night. Police were aware of a report of a suspicious person in the neighborhood at the time.

A woman in the 4400 block of Arcadia Street Saturday night wounded a man she said was trying to enter her home and, likewise, the resident has not been arrested.

”Any individuals being shot, regardless of whether it was self-defense that led up to an individual feeling like they needed to defend themselves or an attack on somebody, is not acceptable in this community,” said Foley. ”Certainly we had a couple incidents this weekend that could possibly be self-defense related. Those individuals feeling like they had to defend themselves puts them in a difficult situation when they shouldn’t be there. Those individuals who are victims of gun violence shouldn’t be victims. Those people who were accidentally shot shouldn’t be shot.”

One 17-year-old was shot to death, another teenager wounded, just before dawn Saturday at an apartment complex near Lee Road and 56th Street in Lawrence.

A 15-year-old was found shot and wounded by IMPD officers in the 1400 block of Brook Pointe Drive early Sunday morning, though investigators think he was shot somewhere else.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that gunshot wounds are the number one killer of young Americans between the ages of one and 19.

While the City-County Council declared gun violence and violent crime a public health danger in Indianapolis in 2018, the Marion County Public Health Department and Director Dr. Virginia Caine have not yet done so.

”It could put some credence in what the city is trying to do,” said City-County Councilor Frank Mascari, a Democrat representing Beech Grove.

Fox 59 News has submitted a request to interview Dr. Caine about this issue.