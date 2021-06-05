Fatal south side shooting claims 1 life

The scene of a fatal shooting on Indy’s south side on Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — A fatal shooting investigation is underway on Indy’s south side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 7:17 p.m. in the 8300 block of Punto Alto Drive on the south side of the city.

Police say officers arrived on scene and located a victim in a garage suffering from trauma believed to be the result of a gunshot wound.

The victim was a 31-year-old man, police said. He was pronounced deceased on scene by EMS.

Police say there are no suspects at this time.

No further information has been released at this time as the investigation continues to be active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS). You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest.