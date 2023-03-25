SEYMOUR, Ind. — A father and his daughter were crossing the street when they were both struck by a car that did not stop at the scene, according to the Seymour Police Department. The father was pronounced dead a short time later.

The police received a report of an unconscious person lying in the roadway at the 600 block of South Vine Street on Friday night at approximately 10:46 p.m. When officers arrived, they located a man who appeared to be lifeless. The patrol officers began implementing life saving measures until the Jackson County Emergency Medical Services and the Seymour Fire Department arrived.

Shortly after, a different 911 call came into police, where they said that they had been hit by a vehicle. Upon investigation, it was determined that a father and daughter were crossing the street and were both hit by a vehicle that left the scene without stopping.

The unidentified father and daughter were both transported to an area hospital, where the father was pronounced dead. The daughter was treated for injuries to her face, hand, and leg.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Seymour Police Department at (812) 522-1234.