Father of 7 is shot and killed on Indy’s northeast side while his family searches for answers

INDIANAPOLIS – A violent night leaves an 18-year-old dead on Indy’s west side. That deadly shooting took place on west Washington Street Tuesday night.

After the shooting, the teenage driver crashed into a Dollar Tree.

18-year-old James Earl Thomas III died on the way to the hospital. A female passenger was also shot but is expected to survive.

His death marked the 104th homicide of the year in Indy.

“Indy needs help. Indy needs help with this crime and gun violence,” said Lynette Felder.

Lynette Felder doesn’t know the teen killed on Washington, but just last Friday while at her home in Missouri, she got a call that police found her son Zyair Herron shot to death at Towne and Terrace near 42nd and Post.

“I don’t know what happened to him. We don’t know anything. That’s why we’re reaching out. I want answers. We want answers,” said Felder.

Herron didn’t live in Towne and Terrace and was found just a few feet away from his SUV in the parking lot. The 27-year-old was a father to 7 young kids who now have to grow up without their dad.

“I don’t know what to tell them. How are they gonna get through this loss? They’re gonna feel it. The whole family is hurt and we need help,” said Felder.

Herron’s death marked the fifth homicide in the last two and a half years at Towne and Terrace, a troubled property with numerous vacant units in severe disrepair.

While the motive for her son’s murder and the homicide Tuesday night on Washington remain a mystery, Lynette doesn’t understand why Indy has seen over 100 killings less than half way through the year.

“It’s just ridiculous. I don’t know right now with coronavirus, there’s a wave of evilness. Something’s going on, but I don’t know what it is,” said Felder.

So far no arrests have been made for Herron’s murder or the overnight killing on Washington.

Police have also not released any suspect information in either case. Anyone with information on either case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.