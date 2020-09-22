Father of basketball legend Damon Bailey killed in Brown County motorcycle crash, mother seriously injured

NASHVILLE, Ind. – The father of Indiana basketball legend Damon Bailey died in a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon in Brown County. Bailey’s mother was seriously injured.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 2:50 p.m. in the 3600 block of State Road 46 East.

Investigators said a 2005 Nissan Altima driven by Jacob Waltermire tried to pass a semi truck when he noticed an oncoming motorcycle. Waltermire decided not to pass and got back behind the truck but over-corrected, causing him to lose control.

Waltermire’s car crossed the center line and hit a 2012 Hyundai Elantra drived by Hana Cai, who was traveling behind the motorcycle and couldn’t avoid Waltermire’s car.

Investigators said it was unclear how Bailey’s motorcycle was involved in the crash, but Wendell Bailey was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife, Beverly Bailey, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to an area hospital.

No other injuries were reported in the crash. Waltermire was taken to Columbus Regional Health for a blood draw, which is standard procedure for crashes involving a fatality.

The crash remains under investigation.

IU basketball released the following statement:

Our thoughts and prayers are with Damon Bailey and his family during this difficult time. We are so sorry for the loss of your father, Wendell, and for injuries suffered by your mother, Beverly, in this terrible accident yesterday. — Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) September 22, 2020