ANDERSON, Ind. — A teenager is going on trial for the murder of Andon Oliver. The victim’s father is watching the trial closely, and has taken on a role to help other youth avoid getting involved in gun violence.

Andon was found shot and killed inside his car in January of 2021, court documents said he was killed during a drug deal.

De’Torio Fleming turned himself in to authorities just days after the deadly shooting. He was 16 at the time of the shooting, and now the 17-year-old will be tried as an adult and faces up to 65 years in prison for his charges.

His trial is expected to last the rest of the week.

Andon’s father, Kevin Oliver, is watching the trial. Since his son’s death, he has become an advocate for youth, working to turn them away from gun violence.

“I lost my son to gun violence. A 16-year-old kid that didn’t have enough sense in his head to stop and think,” said Oliver. “When you’re 16-years-old, you do things very un-rational. You just don’t have the capacity to stop and think what you’re really doing when you pull that trigger.”

He started the Andon’s Blessing’s Initiative to reach young Hoosiers.

The group is now partnering with boxer Hector Camacho Junior to encourage kids into taking up boxing instead of guns.

“We’re trying to give the kids a way to stay away from the gangs. Give them an avenue, try to find a possibility that, I pulled so many away from,” Oliver said.

Oliver’s organization also works to provide food and other essential items to people in need.

“I had 300 messages on my messenger this morning. We just hit 20,000 lit candles, lighting candles for gun violence,” Oliver said. “And out of those 300 messages there’s so many that are calling me “Papa Duke” going ‘Hey man, you changed my life, I’m pulling out of that. I’m not in guns anymore. It’s changed my life.’ And that what there is what, that right there is what makes it all worthwhile is actually seeing, the children making differences today.”