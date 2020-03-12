FBI agents make 2 more arrests in connection with Muncie corruption investigation

MUNCIE, Ind. — FBI agents executed arrest warrants at two homes Thursday morning as part of the agency’s wide-ranging investigation into public corruption in Muncie.

The FBI confirmed that Phil Nichols and Jess Neal were taken into federal custody. Initial hearings are scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Nichols has served as a former Democratic Party chairman and city councilman. He is the father of Craig Nichols, who was sentenced to two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud and money laundering.

Neal served as an officer with the Muncie Police Department. Federal agents raided his home in September 2018 as part of the federal investigation.

The investigation also led to the arrest of former Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler on a public corruption charge.

This is a developing story.

Video from previous story:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video