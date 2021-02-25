FBI confirms arrest of 2 Indiana women in Capitol riot

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Arguments begin Tuesday, Feb. 9, in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump on allegations that he incited the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

WASHINGTON D.C.––The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirmed to FOX59 Thursday that two Hoosiers have been taken into custody in connection with the Capitol insurrection on January 6.

According to the FBI, Dona Sue Bissey and Anna Morgan-Lloyd, both of Bloomfield, were arrested Wednesday and face the following charges:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds

This is a developing story and will be updated.