FBI/IMPD offering $25K reward for info on 2015 killing of 10-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Indianapolis Field Office and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) are asking the public to help identify responsible parties in the 2015 murder of De’Shaun Swanson.

According to a news release, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for the homicide.

IMPD said the reward is part of the Department of Justice’s Operation Legend announced in Indianapolis on Friday morning.

According to IMPD, De’Shaun Swanson, 10, and his family attended a memorial service at a home in the 3900 block of Graceland Avenue on September 19, 2015, around 8:30 p.m.

Swanson and his family arrived at the home located in the Butler Tarkington neighborhood, and someone opened fire in a drive-by shooting.

Authorities said the 10-year-old was standing just inside the front door and was one of four people shot in the incident.

He was rushed to an area hospital but did not survive.

Officials believe the shots fired at the home came from the front and rear seat passengers in a newer model, silver/gray vehicle with window tint.

This vehicle was seen slowly driving by the house multiple times.

De’Shaun was known as “Little Man”, and the fourth-grader had dreamed of being a basketball player.

Operation Legend is a coordinated federal and local law enforcement initiative to fight violent crime.

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to call the FBI Indianapolis Field Office at (317) 595-4000, the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI, Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana Tips Hotline at (317) 262-TIPS, or visit tips.fbi.gov.

