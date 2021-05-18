FBI looking for help identifying 2 potential witnesses

INDIANAPOLIS — The Federal Bureau of Investigations is hoping the public can help them out finding two people they want to talk to.

Federal sources said the two people spotted in downtown Indianapolis may have witnessed a theft at a museum that they are currently investigating.

The FBI Indianapolis office released footage of the two people that was captured on May 30, 2020 in downtown Indianapolis.

Anyone that can help them identify these two people are asked to call the FBI Indianapolis office at 317-595-4000 with any information.