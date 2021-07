FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested a man in Bloomington Wednesday for offenses related to his illegal entry into the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

The FBI identified the man arrested as 28-year-old Antony Vo. Further details on Vo’s arrest have not yet been released.

The bureau says all riot related cases are being prosecuted by U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.