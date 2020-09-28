FBI raids condo of former state Sen. Brent Waltz

GREENWOOD, Ind.– The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) executed a search warrant Monday morning at the Greenwood condominium of former state Sen. Brent Waltz.

Neighbors witnessed boxes being carried out of his condo by federal authorities.

It’s not clear at this time what the warrants were specifically for. An FBI spokesperson confirmed warrants were executed, but declined to provide further details.

Waltz represented Indiana District 36 from 2004-2016 and sought election to the U.S. House in the 9th District. He was defeated by Trey Hollingsworth.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.