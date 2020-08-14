FBI searches for person who shot, killed 2-year-old girl in northwest Indiana

HAMMOND, Ind. – The FBI is looking for whoever is responsible for the deadly shooting of a 2-year-old girl in northwest Indiana.

Joette Malone, known as JoJo, was sitting in the back seat of her mother’s car in an apartment complex parking lot in Hammond on July 29 when she became caught in the crossfire as two people exchanged shots. JoJo suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

She was airlifted to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago where she died two days later.

Hammond police said the mother, who was not injured in Wednesday night’s shooting, did not know the people who traded gunfire in the parking lot.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the people responsible.