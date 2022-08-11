GREENWOOD, Ind. — The investigation into why a Greenwood man went to the Greenwood Park Mall and opened fire in the food court has hit a roadblock.

On Thursday, the FBI announced that it was unable to retrieve any data from a laptop owned by Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, the suspect in the mass shooting. That laptop was found inside an oven inside Sapirman’s apartment that was at a high temperature. A can of butane was also found in the oven.

The FBI said it is unclear how long the laptop was left inside the oven, but they know the oven was on when officers entered the apartment.

The FBI is continuing to work with other evidence in the shooting. This includes a mobile device found in a toilet in the mall bathrooms.

When Sapirman arrived at the mall, he went to the restroom and spent a little over an hour inside. Police found the phone while investigating after the shooting.

FBI agents are interviewing witnesses and people who knew Sapirman to try to get a better idea of what happened. Police are also investigating social media profiles that may have belonged to Sapirman.

The Greenwood Police Department remains the lead agency in the investigation.