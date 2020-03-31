FBI warns of stimulus check scams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Ready for your coronavirus stimulus check?

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) says so are hackers who are ready to swipe it from you.

They are asking people to be smart over the next few weeks as the money comes in. FBI agents say the government will never call, text, or email you for personal information.

Hackers can use your personal identifying information to get a hold of your accounts. They can call the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and have the stimulus check routed elsewhere. If you filed your taxes through direct deposit, then the money will come to that account directly, or it will be mailed. The FBI says the government already has that information, and they won’t be looking for it from you.

“Make sure you are doing your due diligence to make sure you are reading these emails. Don't click on any link from a sender you don't trust,” explains Doug Kasper who is a Supervisory Special Agent with the FBI.

Being smart also applies to charities. With so many people looking to help others, Kasper says it’s the perfect target for scammers. He recommends donating to a charity you’ve heard of, or can quickly identify as reputable.