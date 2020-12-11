FDA gives emergency use authorization recommendation, next steps toward distribution

INDIANAPOLIS — After a day of deliberations, an FDA panel recommended emergency use authorization which is just the first step before vaccines can be distributed. The final question that led to the recommendation was ‘if the benefits outweighed the risks of those who are 16 and older.’ The majority voted yes.

During the final hour, the FDA’s final question of concern remained side effects, surveillance after vaccination and ongoing trials, effectiveness in those who are asymptomatic, and if the United States can reach heard immunity.

Pfizer says their efficacy made them jump at the opportunity to vaccinate and potentially save hundreds of thousands of lives.

“With the high efficacy and good safety profile for our vaccine and the pandemic essentially out of control. Vaccine introduction is in urgent need. Dramatic increases in cases have occurred all over the country,” said Pfizer Inc., Senior VP and Head of Vaccine Research and Development, Dr. Kathrin Jansen.

The Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine have an efficacy of more than 90% after more than 40,000 people participated in phase three of the clinical trial. Six people died, but it’s unclear if they were given the vaccine or a placebo.

This vaccine produced in nine months, faster than the vaccine for mumps which took 4 years. But the process this time was fast-track, efficient and different.

“Instead of waiting for preclinical and clinical data to emerge substantial efforts and resources were poured into process development and manufacturing scale up well before any clinical data were available. This has been an unprecedented investment early in development. In planning clinical development, we worked with the FDA and other regulators on a seamless trial which collect phase 1,2, and 3 clinical development,” said Dr. Jansen.

An early developing that still causing majority of the population to question, if it’s safe. Phase 1 Clinical Participant Evan Fein says yes.

“Helped out my older parents, I’ve gone to work in person, and I’ve exercised in small groups and I haven’t gotten COVID-19,” said Fein.

But he did experience side effects. Mild fatigue after the first dose and 21 days later after the second dose, pain at the injection site, and chills.

“I was called repeatedly by doctors and researchers at NYU to see if I was ok. And I was nothing felt rushed and I never felt like a guinea pig,” said Fein.

Pfizer broke down the side effects seven days after the first and second doses by age groups 16 to 55 and 55 and over. Those between the ages of 16 and 55 had more side effects than those over the age of 55. They experienced more pain at the site of injection, headache, and fatigue.

“With the high efficacy and good safety profile for our vaccine and the pandemic essentially out of control. Vaccine introduction is in urgent need,” said Dr. Jansen.

While in urgent need, the only way to herd immunity is if 70% – 80% vaccinated. That caused the FDA to question if that is possible without a pediatric vaccination available.

There are still two final steps before the vaccine can be shipped. The FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research will conduct a final review. The CDC is the last step will meet Friday and Sunday for final approval and to determine who gets the first doses.

If everything is approved IU Health’s Methodist Hospital will be the first to get the vaccination in the city. Which could be as early as Tuesday.