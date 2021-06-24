FDA grants Eli Lilly ‘breakthrough therapy designation’ for its Alzheimer’s disease antibody

INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for Eli Lilly’s investigational antibody therapy for Alzheimer’s disease.

The FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation is based on clinical evidence for donanemab, an investigational antibody that targets a modified form of beta amyloid called N3pG. The company’s Phase 2 trial, TRAILBLAZER-ALZ, studied the efficacy and safety of donanemab in patients with early, symptomatic Alzheimer’s.

The Breakthrough Therapy designation aims to expedite the development and review of drugs that are intended to treat a serious condition when preliminary clinical evidence indicates that the drug may demonstrate substantial improvement on a clinically significant endpoint(s) over already available therapies that have received full FDA approval.

Lilly intends to submit a biologics license application (BLA) for donanemab under the accelerated approval pathway later this year based on data from TRAILBLAZER-ALZ.

The safety, tolerability and efficacy of donanemab are also being evaluated in the ongoing randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind, multi-center Phase 3 study TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2.