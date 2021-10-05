FDA says don’t use this hand sanitizer; may contain cancer-causing chemicals

A member of staff dispenses hand sanitizer to a pupil as they arrive at the Southbank International School in London, on March 8, 2021, as schools reopen following the easing of lockdown restrictions. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning people against using certain hand sanitizers after finding high levels of potentially cancer-causing chemicals.

According to an alert issued Monday, the FDA said it found unacceptable levels of benzene, acetaldehyde and acetal contaminants in certain artnaturals brand scent-free hand sanitizer labeled with “DIST. by artnaturals Gardena, CA 90248.”

The FDA advises consumers not to use any artnaturals hand sanitizer, saying the company has not replied to the FDA to help identify the manufacturer or declare an official recall.

“While the exact risk from using hand sanitizer containing benzene, acetaldehyde, or acetal is unknown, FDA recommends consumers do not use products contaminated with unacceptable levels of benzene, acetaldehyde, or acetal,” the FDA said.

If you have artnaturals hand sanitizers, the FDA said they should be disposed of in a hazardous waste container but not poured down a drain or flushed.

The FDA has published a long list of hand sanitizers it does not recommend for use. Artnaturals has been added to the list.

According to the FDA, you should use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% ethanol (also referred to as ethyl alcohol).