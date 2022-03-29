INDIANAPOLIS — A $1.7 million grant is designed to expand broadband access in Central Indiana, supporting the region’s manufacturing, agricultural and technology industries.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the grant Tuesday. The grant, funded by the CARES Act, is being matched with $426,000 in local funds and is expected to create 75 jobs, retain 150 jobs, and generate $10 million in private investment.

“The Economic Development Administration supports community-led strategies to accelerate economic recovery from the pandemic,” said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Y. Castillo. “This EDA investment will help to ensure a bright future for this rural Indiana region by providing the broadband services local industries need to grow, thrive and create jobs.”

The grant was awarded to Northwest Central Indiana Community Partnerships, Inc. in West Lafayette, Indiana.