Federal funds distributed in Indianapolis as part of effort to boost public safety

INDIANAPOLIS – Several agencies working to fight crime around Indianapolis are getting an important boost of nearly $400,000 in federal grant money.

The funds are part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) was awarded $48,673 to increase their work with RightFit, an after-school program meant to build relationships between officers and inner-city youth.

RightFit lets kids play games with police, help with their homework and provide free nutritional meals.

“This is a program that provides an opportunity to do positive things in our community,” said Cal Burleson.

Burleson helped found RightFit and explains that one of their goals is to show kids that police are people they can trust.

“It helps to break down barriers that may exist between certain communities and members of the police department,” said Burleson.

In additional to RightFit, $27,000 was awarded to Laundry and More, which provides free laundry services at the Post Road laundromat while also connecting those in need to important resources.

Indianapolis got $30,000 for crime prevention through environmental design training.

Another $8,473 went to the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy for community outreach.

$93,378 was given to Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services for a gun crime reduction initiative and $188,394 will help IMPD with a data enhancement program.

“Law enforcement works best when it is integrated into the community,” said acting United States Attorney John Childress.

The acting United States Attorney insists the dollars all come with the same message, that cooperation is the key to public safety.

“When you have that collaboration, we get the best information and know the needs of the communities and all that makes this a safer place,” said Childress.

RightFit also partners with local universities and businesses and has helped 500 kids every year.

Next year will be the program’s fifth year in operation.