INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge in Indianapolis issued a preliminary injunction Friday that partially blocks an Indiana bill banning gender-affirming care for minors from becoming state law.

Senate Bill 480, which passed during the legislative session earlier this year, bans gender-transitioning care for any Hoosier under the age of 18. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed the bill into law on April 5, one day after referring to the bill as being “clear as mud.”

The ban is set to go into effect on July 1. Trans youths already taking medication to transition would be required to stop doing so by the end of the year under the law.

Since Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge James Patrick Hanlon has been hearing arguments from the Indiana attorney general’s office and the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana debating whether the ban should be allowed to become law.

The ACLU of Indiana filed the lawsuit asking for a preliminary injunction on behalf of four transgender patients and an Indiana doctor who provides transgender medical treatment soon after Gov. Holcomb signed S.E.A. 480.

On Friday, that injunction was partially granted by Judge Hanlon.

“[The state] may not enforce S.E.A. 480’s prohibitions on (1) providing gender transition procedures for minors except gender reassignment surgery and (2) speech that would aid or

abet gender transition procedures for minors,” Hanlon’s ruling reads.

Part of the ACLU’s request which related to gender reassignment surgeries was denied by Judge Hanlon. This, Hanlon said, is because such surgeries are already not provided in the Hoosier state.

“Plaintiffs lack standing to challenge that ban because gender reassignment surgeries are

not provided to minors in Indiana,” Hanlon said.

Although the majority of the state’s ban on gender-affirming care has been blocked by the federal court, this is not the last step for the ACLU or the State.

“The assigned magistrate judge is asked to enter a case management plan for resolving this case,” the conclusion of Friday’s ruling states. “The Court will then set a trial date.”

In a statement sent shortly after Friday’s ruling, ACLU of Indiana legal director Ken Falk called the preliminary injunction a victory and a “testament to trans youth” in Indiana. The Indiana Attorney General’s Office has not yet released a statement regarding the injunction.

To read a full copy of the preliminary injunction, click here.