Federal lawsuit against USI alleges discrimination due to a medical condition

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– A federal lawsuit, filed against the University of Southern Indiana, claims the university discriminated against Seth Pressler due to a medical condition.

Back in October, Eyewitness News talked with student Seth Pressler. He said USI kicked him off campus for his Tourette’s tics. A petition to allow him back on campus garnered thousands of signatures.

Pressler’s lawsuit acknowledges his tics, including him saying phrases like “I have a bomb” or “I have a gun” but quickly apologizing, saying he has neither.

The suit also claims that after Pressler displayed many tics at the beginning of October, the university barred him from campus. It says USI originally promised him dining options, but later rescinded the offer. The lawsuit alleges USI denied Pressler his 14th amendment rights by not providing him the same access to services and benefits as other students.

The university released a statement Thursday morning in response to the lawsuit:

The University of Southern Indiana does not comment directly on any pending litigation. We can say that it is the policy of the University of Southern Indiana to be in full compliance with all federal and state non-discrimination and equal opportunity laws, orders and regulations relating to race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy), national origin, age, disability, genetic information, sexual orientation, gender identity, or veteran status. Aaron C. Trump

USI Chief of Government and Legal Affairs

(This was originally published March 4, 2021)