INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, federal officials will announce the outcome of a years-long investigation into systemic public corruption by Muncie city government officials.

The investigation started in 2016. Since the investigation began, several high-ranking city officials have faced charges. This includes former Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler, former Building Commissioner Craig Nichols, former Superintendent of Sewer Maintenance and Engineering Tracy Barton, former District Administrator Debra Nicole Grigsby. A former police officer and three other people have also been named in the case.

A news conference is set for 3:30 Tuesday afternoon. We will stream that news conference here and update this story with any updates in the case.