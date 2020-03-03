Federal Reserve announces first emergency rate cut since the financial crisis

The Federal Reserve slashed interest rates by half a percentage point on Tuesday, a bold attempt to give the US economy a jolt in the face of concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

It was the first unscheduled, emergency rate cut since 2008, and it also marks the biggest one-time cut since then. The new benchmark interest rate is 1% to 1.25%.

Although the fundamentals of the US economy remain strong, “the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity,” the central bank said in a statement.

Just last week, several Fed officials said it was too early to cut rates in the face of the global virus outbreak. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell released a statement on Friday saying the central bank would act as appropriate. The G7 released a similar message Tuesday morning.

Investors remained hopeful that the Fed would interject, however. Market expectations for a half-percentage point cut during the March 18 Fed meeting were 100% as of Tuesday morning.

“With financial markets in turmoil and evidence growing that the coronavirus is developing into a pandemic, the Fed’s change of heart is entirely understandable, wrote Paul Ashworth, chief US economist at Capital Economics.

But the emergency cut also signals that the outlook for the US economy might have been in more jeopardy than previously thought. The US stock market struggled for direction as it balanced the economic stimulus of the rate cut with the statement the rate cut makes about the economy.

On Monday, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development warned that global growth could be cut in half if the outbreak continues to spread. Many of the world’s biggest companies, including Apple and Microsoft, have issued profit and sales warnings in recent weeks because of travel restrictions, factory closures and supply chain issues. Economists are also wondering how consumer behavior will change because of the outbreak. Consumers are the backbone of the US economy.

President Donald Trump, who has long advocated for lower rates, cheered the rate cut but said the Fed needed to cut further.

The market is also expecting a rate cut at the central bank’s April meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Chances that rates will be lowered by another quarter-percentage point next month are at 60%.